New report claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are in an ‘open relationship’

The former couple are reportedly back together

New report claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are in an ‘open...

A new report has claimed Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are in an “open relationship”.

The reality star and the rapper dated from 2017 until 2019, and share a daughter named Stormi together, who turned 3 in February.

According to TMZ, the former couple are now technically back together, but are “free to date other people”.

Kylie and Travis sparked reunion rumours earlier this month, after the 23-year-old flew to Miami to celebrate his birthday.

Days later, the 29-year-old posted a sweet tribute to Kylie on Mother’s Day.

Travis shared sweet photos of Kylie and their daughter, alongside the caption: “Of all the special things in life/ The big ones and small/ A mamas love and rage and tenderness/ Is the most special of them all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

The pair were also recently spotted on a dinner date with Justin and Hailey Bieber, as well as Kendall Jenner and her beau Devin Booker.

Goss.ie has contacted Kylie Jenner’s rep for a comment.

