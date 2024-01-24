New report claims Kate Middleton ‘hid’ her health scare from loved ones

A new report has claimed that Kate Middleton hid her health scare from loved ones.

The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic earlier this month for “planned abdominal surgery”.

However, People magazine has since reported that “there had been no indication that anything was wrong” with Kate prior to her hospitalisation.

Insiders have claimed the news “came as a surprise” to family friends, as well as people who “work closely” with the royals.

The 42-year-old appeared in good spirits during her last public appearance, which was the Royal family’s annual walkabout on Christmas Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The publication also reported that Kate seemed fine when she celebrated her birthday with family at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor on January 9th.

Just days later, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales was recovering from a major operation in hospital.

A spokesperson said: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.”

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

The 42-year-old married Prince William back in 2011, and the couple share three children together – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The nature of Kate’s operation has not been revealed, however Kensington Palace has confirmed her condition isn’t cancerous.

The mother-of-three will be recovering for months though, as she’s not expected to return to work until after Easter.

The Prince of Wales was photographed visiting Kate at the hospital on January 18th, and its understood he’s taking time off work to care for their children.

King Charles is also taking time off work this month, as he’s set to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate.

In a previous statement, Buckingham Palace said they would be delaying his public engagements “for a short period”.