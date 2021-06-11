New report claims Kanye West ‘dated’ Irina Shayk before Kim Kardashian

The rapper recently sparked romance rumours with the model

A new report has claimed Kanye West dated Irina Shayk before he started seeing Kim Kardashian.

The rapper sparked romance rumours with the Russian model this week, after they were papped in France together on his 44th birthday.

A source has since told Page Six: “Kanye was with Irina briefly before Kim. He had pursued her a long time ago.”

Back in 2010, the 35-year-old starred in the music video for Kanye’s song Power.

But that same year, Irina started dating Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Two years later, Kanye started dating Kim, who he went on to marry in 2014.

The couple split earlier this year, and Kim has since filed for divorce and requested joint custody of their four children – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

So how does Kim feel about Kanye’s rumoured romance with Irina?

An insider has told the outlet: “Everyone in the family — including Kim — wants Kanye to be happy, and they wish him well.”

“They are happy there is no drama between him and Kim over the kids, everyone is getting along.”