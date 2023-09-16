New report claims Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ split was a ‘long time coming’

A new report has claimed that Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ split was a “long time coming”.

On Friday, the couple announced the news of their separation in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

It read: ““We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.”

Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” the statement continued.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

“This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

A new report has since claimed that although Hugh and Deborra only announced their split this week, it was a “long time coming”.

A Broadway insider told the publication they weren’t surprised by the news, adding: “It happened a while ago. Friends and family knew about it.”

They theorised there may have been problems between the couple for a while, before Hugh returned to Broadway last February for The Music Man.

The insider revealed: “Deb wasn’t at rehearsals very much,” claiming that she “was even spotted snoozing during some of them”.

The insider added that Hugh and Deborra’s long-standing relationship had seen them morph into simply “roommates”.

The couple tied the knot in 1996, a year after meeting on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli.

They share two children – a son named Oscar, 23, and a daughter named Ava, 18.

Their last public appearance together was at Wimbledon in July, and stepped out together at the 2023 Met Gala back in May.