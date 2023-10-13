New report claims Harry Styles is ‘head over heels’ for new girlfriend Taylor Russell

A new report has claimed Harry Styles is “head over heels” for his new girlfriend Taylor Russell.

The pair appeared to confirm their romance as Harry attended the opening of her play The Effect at London’s National Theatre with James Corden back in August.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Taylor was papped cosying up to Harry before they headed to an after-party.

harry supporting taylor at the opening and closing nights for ‘the effect’ pic.twitter.com/vonEC8vk1V — taylor russell and harry styles (@tayrryupdate) October 8, 2023

A source has since told Us Weekly that things are getting “very serious” between Harry and Taylor even though they’ve been dating for less than six months.

“Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can,” the insider said.

“Despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible.”

The Watermelon Sugar singer accompanied Taylor to a “number of events in London this week”, including an afterparty for her play The Effect.

taylor russell attends the loewe foundation awards pic.twitter.com/6M6UO2dEOa — taylor russell and harry styles (@tayrryupdate) October 11, 2023

The source added: “Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get.”

“Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”

Taylor has been dubbed a “rising star”, and has already appeared in a number of productions.

The Canadian actress previously starred in the Netflix science fiction series Lost in Space, before she was cast in the critically acclaimed indie film Waves in 2019.

The 29-year-old also starred in 2019’s Escape Room and its 2021 sequel, and landed a huge role opposite Timothée Chalamet in the 2022 film Bones and All.

Taylor and Timothée sparked romance rumours during the film’s press tour, but its unknown if the pair ever dated.

In addition to her acting work, Taylor is also a trained ballet dancer, and has previously modelled for major brands like Balenciaga, Schiaparelli, Loewe, and Ralph Lauren.

Prior to his rumoured romance with Taylor, Harry was linked to Australian influencer Yan Yan Chan.

The former One Direction star had been single since his split from his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde at the end of last year.

Back in March, Harry was also spotted kissing Olivia’s close pal and model Emily Ratajkowski while in Tokyo.