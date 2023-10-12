New report claims Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were ‘introduced by his ex Irina Shayk’

A new report has claimed Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were introduced by his ex Irina Shayk.

The model, 28, and actor, 48, sparked romance rumours when they were papped enjoying a dinner date together in New York City last week.

On Sunday, they were spotted on another dinner outing, before being photographed riding in the same car.

A source has since told The Messenger: “Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry.”

“Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings.”

The insider claimed the pair have been “bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out”.

“He pursued her and she was definitely interested and excited.”

“They have been casually seeing each other but it is extremely new.”

This is not the first time Gigi has been linked to a Hollywood actor as last September, it was reported she was dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

The pair were first linked after they were spotted hanging out on a number of occasions.

In August 2023, a source told Us Weekly that Gigi and Leo “still talk” but are “just casual”.

The insider said: “Leo and Gigi still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends.”

“They respect each other and have fun when they’re together, but it’s not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for. She’s more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career.”

Gigi, who shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, was most recently linked to music producer Cole Bennett.

Meanwhile, Bradley has been publicly single since his split from Irina Shayk.

Bradley and Irina were first linked in 2015, but they called it quits in 2019.

The pair have remained amicable and continue to co-parent their daughter.