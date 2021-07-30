The couple tied the knot back in 2014

New report claims George and Amal Clooney are ‘expecting another baby’

George and Amal Clooney are reportedly expecting another baby.

The 60-year-old actor and the 43-year-old human rights lawyer are already parents to four-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

According to reports in the US, the couple shared the exciting news with family and friends at an intimate dinner in Lake Como on July 4th.

Sources have told OK! US: “Amal’s said to be past her first trimester, and she’s already starting to show, so soon enough, everyone will know.”

“George was giddy with excitement and couldn’t wait to tell everyone… George was so proud, and Amal was glowing.”

Representatives for George and Amal have been contacted by Goss.ie.

The insider also claimed the couple have already lined up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be godparents.

“They’re on the same page about human rights and so many other big issues,” the source said.

“George and Amal have spent quite a lot of time with Harry and Meghan since they moved to California. George and Amal respect them deeply.”