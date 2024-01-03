New report claims Emily Atack’s boyfriend and father of her unborn baby is ‘step-cousin she’s known for years’

A new report has claimed that Emily Atack’s boyfriend Dr. Alistair Garner, who she’s expecting her first child with, is a step-cousin she’s known for years.

The Inbetweeners star is currently five months pregnant, and confirmed the exciting news on social media last week.

Sharing a photo showing off her baby bump on Instagram, the 34-year-old wrote: “Hello Everyone, it’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!!”

“I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me ❤️ Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting – a bit like when you’ve just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover,” she continued.

“I’ve got to know my body on such an insane level. It’s made me appreciate the one I’ve been given SO much, I’m doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I’m growing.

“We can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons. I’m so happy to be writing all of this to you all.”

“You’ve always stuck by me through the years, do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let’s go,” she added.

The DailyMail has now reported that Emily’s mother Kate Robbins is the sister of Alistair’s stepmother Jane Garner – making them step cousins.

It’s understood they’ve known each other for decades, as Emily’s aunt started dating Alistair’s late father Stephen Garner in the early 90s before they wed in 1994.

Alistair, who is a nuclear scientist, appeared in a photo with Emily and other members of her family back in 2017.

A source told MailOnline: “Emily and Alistair have grown close over the past 12 months.”

“It was unexpected but their family is delighted for them. They make a great couple and everybody is excited for their new arrival.”

The actress is five months pregnant and although she did not name her boyfriend Alistair in her announcement post, The Sun has reported that the couple have been “nesting” together at their new home in London.

An insider told the publication: “Emily is delighted by the happy news and has been pleased to tell family and close friends about her little one on the way.”

“It’s the perfect end to her year and she feels over the moon,” the source added.

Emily kept her pregnancy news to herself this year, and had been laying low on social media.

The news comes just over a year after she split from former Big Brother star Liam McGough.

Goss.ie have contacted Emily’s representatives for comment.