New report claims Colin Farrell is back on the market after ‘splitting from longterm girlfriend’

Colin Farrell is reportedly back on the market, after splitting from his longterm girlfriend Kelly MacNamara.

The Oscar-nominated actor was first linked to Kelly, who works as a PA for U2 guitarist The Edge, in 2017.

However, the pair have not been seen together for some time, and insiders have claimed they’ve ended their relationship.

A source told the UK Sun: “Colin is the man of the moment in film thanks to his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin.”

“He spent months working on that along with the last Batman blockbuster, where he played Penguin.”

“Colin’s schedule took its toll on his relationship with Kelly and they quietly called it quits.”

“There is no bad feeling between them but upholding a romantic relationship when your work schedule is so demanding became difficult to juggle,” the insider added.

During a previous interview, the 46-year-old confessed he and Kelly were like “two ships passing in the night” due to their hectic schedules.

“My girlfriend, she travels a lot as well with work so often times we’re two ships passing in the night. But we make sure to find a port that we can, you know, rendezvous at,” he said at the time.

The Irish actor has had a string of high profile romances in the past – including Britney Spears, Lake Bell, Carmen Electra, Demi Moore and Angelina Jolie.

But in 2017, it was revealed that Colin had been dating Kelly “on and off for two years” after meeting through U2.