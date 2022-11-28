New pro dancer joins RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars following Pasquale La Rocca’s shock departure

Michael Danilczuk has joined the upcoming sixth series of RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

The Polish dancer and choreographer is best known for winning the second season of the BBC One competition series The Greatest Dancer.

He is also a pro dancer on the Polish version of DWTS, and has represented Poland in national and international competitions.

Michael has also performed in Broadway musical productions such as Legally Blonde, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Rock of Ages.

He says: “I couldn’t be more excited to join such an amazing and much-loved show. I’ve only been in Ireland a short time but have received the warmest welcome and I can’t wait for the show to begin.”

“Ever since I was little it has been my dream to dance and share my passion with others and now here I am about to start an amazing adventure surrounded by people who share my passion … you can’t get better than that!”

Michael will be joining returning dancers John Nolan, Karen Byrne, Emily Barker, Ervinas Merfeldas, Laura Nolan, Kylee Vincent, Stephen Vincent, Denys Samson, Salome Chachua, Maurizio Benenato and Hannah Kelly.

Popular pro Pasquale La Rocca will not be returning for the 2023 series, which kicks off on RTÉ One in January. The celebrity dancers will be revealed in the coming weeks.

This series will be presented by Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy, and judged by Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Arthur Gourounlian.