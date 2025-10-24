New parents Doireann Garrihy and Mark Mehigan take their newborn daughter home from hospital

New parents Doireann Garrihy and Mark Mehigan have taken their newborn daughter, Rosie, home from the hospital.

The couple announced the birth of the first child, a baby girl, earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the comedian shared a series of sweet photos showing the pair leaving the Rotunda Hospital with baby Rosie.

In the caption, Mark joked: “Only took about three hours to drive the 7k home.”

After making it home safe and sound, the couple posed for photos with Rosie at their front door.

In one photo, their beloved dog Bertie was seen greeting little Rosie in her carrier.

After sharing the news of their daughter’s arrival earlier this week, Doireann confessed Rosie had “quite the voyage” into the world.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Doireann shared a picture of herself in hospital.

She wrote: “Rosie had quite the voyage for herself 😌 So beyond grateful to @rotundahospital and just how minded we feel.”

Proud new dad Mark also shared more photos with their newborn baby Rosie.

The comedian shared two photos of the proud parents beaming alongside their daughter, alongside the caption: “This is what it’s all about.”

The pair announced they were expecting their first child in April, months after they got married last December.

The couple tied the knot at a local church in Straffan, before hosting their wedding reception at The K Club in Co. Kildare.

The five-star resort isn’t too far from where the couple live in Castleknock, in the home Doireann purchased back in 2022.