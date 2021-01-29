The former TOWIE star welcomed her first child last month

New mum Kate Ferdinand rules out having another baby after traumatic labour

Kate Ferdinand has ruled out having another baby, just weeks after giving birth to her first child.

The 29-year-old and her husband Rio welcomed a baby boy named Cree last month, but their son’s birth was “traumatic”.

Kate had to have an emergency c-section, and the experience left her “completely wiped out”.

In her first interview since welcoming Cree, the new mum told MailOnline that she’s unsure about having another child.

When asked if she would like to have more kids, Kate replied: “If you ask me right now I would say never ever again. Our house is very hectic as it is.”

Aside from Cree, the 29-year-old is step mum to Rio’s three children – Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, 9

Kate explained: “We have four kids and two dogs, it’s a madhouse. The thought of having another one makes me slightly anxious.”

“I’m only 29 but I feel 39 at the moment! But you never know, I might feel different in a few years.”

Since giving birth, Kate has been praised for sharing “real” posts about life as a new mum on Instagram.

Speaking about the reaction to her social media posts, Kate said: “I felt like I would just be lying if I didn’t tell the truth. I didn’t just want to upload a picture of myself looking great, because it’s just not real.”

“I’ve felt some sort of release from doing it. I was a bit nervous before and sometimes social media can be a real negative but it’s been positive for me since I posted my experiences.”

“I think there’s so many mums going through similar things,” she added.