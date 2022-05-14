New Love Island teaser confirms Laura Whitmore will return as host for 2022 series

A new teaser for Love Island has confirmed Laura Whitmore will return as host for the 2022 series.

Last year, it was reported that ITV bosses were looking to revamp the popular dating show, and former contestant Maura Higgins or Maya Jama were tipped to take over from Laura as the host.

Ahead of the show’s return next month, a teaser trailer was shared to Instagram, which includes an animation of Laura and her husband Iain Stirling’s water bottles.

Iain, who narrates the series, says in the trailer: “Adios blind dates. Au revoir romantic weekends away. Arrivederci to the language of love. Is that a text in your pocket or are you just excited to see us?”

“That’s right, the OGs of love are here, letting you know that this summer, love is ours. So to all you pretenders, stand down French maître d’, pause your greatest love song playlist and you, yes you Mrs Love, you’d better start thinking about a new surname, ’cause this is our patch.”

“We might sound like we’re chatting a load of old bumble, but we know you’ll be swiping out way. 224 Islanders have walked through the villa doors in classic Love Island slow mo, but hey, don’t take it from me – our bromances, babies and brides can tell you why we are number one.”

“So get ready, ’cause this summer, love isn’t blind, it’s neon. And we can deffo handle the heat, we’ve got a fire pit, mate. Love, we own it. Love Island, this June on ITV2 and ITV Hub.”

Love Island is set to return to our screens on June 6 and there will be some major changes to the show – including a brand new villa.

This series will also be the longest ever series of the show, as contestants have been told they must be available to film for 10 consecutive weeks, instead of the usual 8 weeks.

