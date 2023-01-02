New Love Island rule divides opinion on social media

Love Island’s new rule regarding the contestants and their social media accounts has divided opinion online.

The ninth season of the hit dating show is set to return to our screens later this month, with Maya Jama taking over as host.

Ahead of the new season, ITV confirmed new duty of care protocols to protect both the Islanders and their families while they are in the villa.

For the first time ever, participants will be asked to pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show.

Islanders’ accounts will therefore remain dormant while they are in the villa, so that nothing is published on their behalf.

The rule has sparked some criticism on social media, as fans think the measure could “really hinder” the Islanders’ potential success after the show.

Ashleigh Louise, who is known for her Love Island commentary, wrote on Twitter: “Apart from Indiyah, Dami, Ekin-Su, Davide & Tasha. The last lot of Love island contestants have become less relevant quicker than usual. This new social media rule will really hinder potential success after the show. I think it’s a shocking move.”

Underneath her post, one fan agreed: “I think it’s going to put people off applying for the show just to get the success. Whether that’s a good or bad thing I don’t know but we might see more genuine connections come as a result? Can’t wait to see!”

Another commented: “Agree. Trolling will happen with accounts active or not. I don’t understand the decision personally.:

However, other fans argued that the rule is a welcome change, and will encourage more “genuine” people to apply for the show.

I think it’s a great rule, aside for the well-being of their families, it’ll be great for future series to see if we get those applying who actually go in for love than ‘opportunities’

One fan replied: “I think it’s a great rule, aside for the well-being of their families, it’ll be great for future series to see if we get those applying who actually go in for love than ‘opportunities’. We might get some more genuine, interesting people.”

Another tweeted back: “It’s a great move, will stop people going on it just to become another oversaturated influencer and also be less accessible for all the trolling they get.”

During the 2022 series of the dating show, a host of Love Island stars called on viewers to stop trolling the show’s contestants.

Luca Bish’s sister Claudia, who ran his Instagram while he was in the villa, also quit social media after receiving “constant death threats”.

