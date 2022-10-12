Ad
New Love Island host confirmed

Maya Jama has been confirmed as the new host of Love Island.

Laura Whitmore shocked fans in August when she announced she would not be returning to host the next series of the hit dating show.

At the time, she told her Instagram followers that she found “certain elements of the show” to be “very difficult”.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the dating show’s official account wrote: “Okay, the rumours are true 😉 Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host @mayajama! 💘.”

Maya commented on the post: “SO BLOODY EXCITED 😜GET ME ON THAT ISLAND🏝 ❤️.”

An ITV source previously said: “Maya was ITV’s dream option. She is fun, beautiful and a brilliant presenter.”

 

