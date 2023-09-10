New Late Late Show host Patrick Kiely reveals why wife Cat Deeley WON’T be appearing on the show

Patrick Kielty has revealed why his wife Cat Deeley will not be appearing on The Late Late Show.

The comedian, who will make his hosting debut on the RTÉ flagship programme this Friday, has been married to the English TV presenter since 2012.

In a new interview with The Sunday World, Patrick confirmed his wife will be supporting him “from a far” as he explained why she will not be appearing on the show any time soon.

The 52-year-old, who hails from Co. Down, said: “She won’t be appearing on the show no. The last time we did a show together we ended up getting married.”

“So, she will be supportive from a far. She won’t even come over for the first few shows because she knows how busy and chaotic it will be.”

“I don’t go to her shows, and she doesn’t come to mine. Certainly, in the early shows. We know the business long enough at this stage.”

Patrick and Cat currently reside in London with their two sons – Milo, 7, and James, 4.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie earlier this year, before Patrick was confirmed as the host of The Late Late Show, Cat revealed whether she would be willing to move to Ireland with her husband and their children if he got the gig.

She replied: “Let’s see if you even get it first of all shall we? We’ll talk about it then!”