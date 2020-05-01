New KUWTK teaser fuels rumours Khloe Kardashian has reunited with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson

The former couple are currently self-isolating together

New KUWTK teaser fuels rumours Khloe Kardashian has reunited with her cheating...

A brand new trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians has fuelled rumours that Khloe has reunited with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson.

At the end of Thursday night’s new episode, the famous family released a teaser clip for the remainder of season 18, which will air this September.

The teaser trailer gives fans a sneak peek inside their lives during isolation, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the clip, Khloe is on a video call with Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner when Scott asks: “Has Khloé slept with Tristan yet?”

Scott is of course addressing the fact that Khloé has been self-isolating with the NBA player at her home in Los Angeles, with their 2-year-old daughter True.

Khloé’s mom Kris Jenner confidently replies: “Oh, 100%!”

Fans are convinced the former couple are back together, as they’ve been acting flirty on recent episodes of KUWTK.

Khloé has also been considering having another baby with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, after she decided to freeze her eggs.

During last week’s KUWTK episode, the reality star asked her ex if he would donate his sperm so they could create embryos.

Khloe famously split from Tristan last February, after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

The scandal came just one year after Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloé just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

