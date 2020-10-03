New James Bond film No Time To Die delayed AGAIN due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 25th Bond movie was set to be released in November

New James Bond film No Time To Die delayed AGAIN due to...

The new James Bond film No Time To Die has been delayed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 25th Bond movie was originally set for release originally in April 2020, before being pushed back to November 12th.

The film has now been set back again until April next year “in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.”

The official James Bond Twitter account shared the news on Friday, writing: “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.”

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. pic.twitter.com/NqHlU24Ho3 — James Bond (@007) October 2, 2020

“We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year,” they added.

The trailer for the highly anticipated film dropped last month, which sees Daniel Craig as Bond in a “mission that changes everything.”

A description of the plot for the movie reads: “The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain, armed with dangerous new technology.”

Meanwhile, the music video for the movie’s theme song by Billie Eilish dropped on Thursday.

Sharing a clip from the music video on Instagram, the singer wrote: “‘No Time To Die’ video out now.

“We shot this in February and it’s finally out 🤍 love bond and still so honored to be a part of it, thank you @007”.

