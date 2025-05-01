New Ireland AM presenter confirmed: ‘I’m so excited’

It has been revealed that Ireland AM will have a new presenter this weekend and this individual is taking a moment away from TikTok for the breakfast show.

Eric Roberts has shared that he’ll be hosting, and “not a small slot or segment, the full shows!”

Taking to Instagram to share some photos alongside Ireland AM‘s regulars, he wrote: “I’m so excited and still can’t really believe it’s happening! I’ve only been presenting for a short time so it’s an incredible opportunity!”

He continued: “More than a little bit nervous 😂 wish me luck! And tune in Friday Saturday & Sunday! ❤️”

However, this isn’t the first time the 32-year-old hast taken on the hosting gig, as he has in the past stood in for Deric Ó h’Artagáin.

The social media star welcomed his first son, Rían, with his wife Niamh on New Year’s Day of this year.

Eric shared the happy news on Instagram by sharing a sweet video, and wrote: “Our baby boy was born at 9:06AM 1/1/25…mother and son doing amazing ❤️.”

This comes soon after the couple shared a huge life update, and Eric captioned a video: “We are building our family home in Donegal 🏡.”

He continued: “It’s taken so much planning and we are so happy to finally be building our home! We just can’t wait to get started now!”

The video included a compilation of the behind-the-scenes of their planning for the build of their first home.

In a voiceover, Eric said: “So, it doesn’t look like a whole lot right now, but this field is where we’re going to be building our family home.”

“People are constantly asking me when I’m moving to Dublin because I’m always there for work, but the fact of the matter is I love Donegal and this is where I want to raise my family.”

“And to be able to say that we’re about to start building our forever home is a dream come true. It’s been a busy few months meeting with architects and trying to finalize plans, especially because Niamh wants two walk in wardrobes and I want to games room.”

“We’re so excited to start this next chapter of our lives. Casa Roberts is on the way,” he concluded the video.