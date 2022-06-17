New host country ‘confirmed’ for 2023 Eurovision Song Contest as Ukraine is ruled out

The Eurovision Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced that the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will not be held in the Ukraine, following Kalush Orchestra’s win in May.

In a statement this morning, the EBU announced with “deep regret” that “given the current circumstances” in Ukraine, the hosting, organisation and production of the contest cannot be fulfilled by the country’s public broadcaster UA:PBC.

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, the organisation had taken the time to work out whether it was “feasible” to host next year’s contest in the winning country.

The @EBU_HQ has issued the statement below regarding the hosting of next year’s #Eurovision Song Contest. Find it online here ➡️ https://t.co/mAxSdReBj3 pic.twitter.com/JYqy58eHqV — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) June 17, 2022

The statement said that the Eurovision is “one of the most complex TV productions in the world” needing “12 months of preparation time.”

“As a result of this decision, in accordance with the rules and to ensure the continuity of the event, the EBU will now begin discussions with the BBC, as this year’s runner up, to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom,” the organisation revealed.

“It is our full intention that Ukraine’s win will be reflected in next year’s shows. This will be a priority for us in our discussions with the eventual hosts.”

The United Kingdom came runner-up in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with Sam Ryder’s Spaceman.

Following his success at the Eurovision, the singer-songwriter took the stage at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert.