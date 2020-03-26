New footage shows Amber Heard getting cosy with Elon Mosk in Johnny Depp’s elevator

It comes after Johnny accused Amber and Elon of having "an affair"

New footage has emerged of Amber Heard cuddling up to ex Elon Musk – in Johnny Depp’s penthouse apartment elevator.

The Hollywood stars are currently in a bitter court battle, with the Pirates of the Caribbean star suing Amber for $50 million for defaming him.

The actress has accused Johnny of physical abuse, and now Johnny has accused the Aquaman star of starting an affair with tech mogul Elon, one month into their marriage.

The billionaire businessman has denied the accusations, saying he only started seeing Amber after her marriage to Johnny was over.

And now, MailOnline has released images of Amber and Elon in Johnny’s elevator, looking cosy while she sports a swimsuit.

Amber and Johnny had lived in the luxury penthouse apartment in LA together.

In one image Elon can be seen draping his arm around the actress, but the publication has confirmed there are no time stamps on the images, so it is unclear when this happened.

The publication reports that Johnny moved out of the lavish residence after the pair filed for divorce in May 2016, and that Amber continued to live there until December 2016.

Johnny and Amber agreed to a $7 million divorce settlement in August 2016 but later wrote an article in the Washington Post detailing her experiences as a domestic violence survivor.

Although the piece didn’t mention Johnny, the actor is claiming the piece defamed his character.

Johnny, 56, claimed many believed he was an abuser after Amber, 33, penned the piece and said it led to the loss of his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series.

His case against Amber also accuses her of “spending time in a new relationship” with Elon soon after their wedding in February 2015.

“Only one calendar month after Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard were married – while Mr. Depp was out of the country, filming in March 2015 – Eastern Columbia Building personnel testified that Ms. Heard received Musk ‘late at night” at Mr. Depp’s penthouse,” the suit alleges.

“Specifically, Ms. Heard asked staff at the Eastern Columbia Building to give her ”friend Elon’ access to the building’s parking garage and the penthouse elevator ‘late at night,’ and they testified that they did so.

“Building staff would then see Ms. Heard’s ”friend Elon’ leaving the building the next morning,” the claim adds.