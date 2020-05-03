New documentary set for release claims Princess Diana tried to take her own life four times

Prince William and Harry are said to be "upset" about the new series

New documentary set for release claims Princess Diana tried to take her...

A new documentary set for release will claim Princess Diana attempted to kill herself four times, according to reports.

The new four-part series called Being Me: Diana, is said to portray the real struggles the tortured Princess endured during her time in the royal family.

Documentary bosses are rumoured to be in talks with Netflix for the release.

In the series, Diana’s struggles with mental health issues and eating disorders to her troubled marriage will all be portrayed.

According to the UK Sun the series will delve into Diana’s childhood all the way through to her marriage to Prince Charles.

It is during her marriage that the documentary will claim she tried to take her life four times.

The series will also reveal never-before-seen footage of the beloved Princess.

Sources close to the royal family have said that her sons are “upset” by the planned series, which has already gone into production.

“The royals have all refused to take part as have the Spencer family (Diana’s family),” a source told the Sun.

“William and Harry will be very upset and angry. It’s particularly distressing for Harry because he’s been working with Netflix.

“At a time when the royals have been dealt a blow with Harry and Meghan leaving, the timing is not good,” the insider added.

Harry and Meghan just recently stepped down as senior royals and are starting a new life together in Los Angeles.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast we are talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship – as they confirm they are expecting their first child together.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through alk the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes. And the girls go through Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce filings.