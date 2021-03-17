The new film comes after the release of Framing Britney Spears

New documentary on Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle set to air on BBC

A new documentary on Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle is set to air on BBC Two this Spring.

The pop star’s ongoing legal battle was documented in the New York Times film ‘Framing Britney Spears’, which aired last month.

BAFTA award-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar revealed he filmed a documentary in autumn 2020, where he attended court hearings and spoke to those close to the singer.

He said: “I went to LA in search of the truth of how Britney Spears, one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, ended up in a conservatorship.”

“I found myself in a world of lawyers, superfans and paparazzi and spent time with many of the people who’ve had a front row seat in Britney’s life.”

“This film taps into the energy of the #FreeBritney movement and questions the industry, fandom and the laws that facilitate conservatorships.”

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown back in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

The singer’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019, after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

In November last year, the songstress tried to have her father removed as her conservator, but her request was denied.

Instead, a judge named wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust as co-conservator of her estate, alongside her father.

Last month, Jamie failed to regain sole control of the singer’s estate, but remains a co-conservator.

The ongoing legal battle has inspired an online movement called #FreeBritney, led by fans who believe she is being controlled against her will.