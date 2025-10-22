New details surrounding the shock death of Holly Hagan’s 19-year-old sister emerge

New details surrounding the shock death of Holly Hagan’s 19-year-old sister Darci Rose have emerged.

Earlier this week, the Geordie Shore star revealed her half-sister had passed away in a statement shared on Instagram.

The Greater Manchester Police have since released a statement confirming that they responded to a call from hospital staff on Sunday who raised concerns about the welfare of a “19-year-old woman who had fallen seriously ill”.

A spokesperson said: “On Sunday 19 October 2025 we were called by hospital staff to the concern for welfare of a 19-year-old woman who had fallen seriously ill after it is believed she had taken drugs.

“Sadly, the woman died in hospital yesterday evening (20/10/2025).

“Our thoughts remain with her family at this difficult time. Enquiries are ongoing,” they added.

Holly shared the news of her sister’s death on Tuesday in a statement shared on Instagram.

“It is with immeasurable grief and sadness that our baby girl, my baby sister Darci Rose passed away peacefully holding my hand surrounded by family and her best friend,” she wrote.

“She was never in any pain. The last four days have been something I hope no family ever has to go through. We are traumatised in every sense of the word.

“One day we will share Darci’s story. But for now I please ask that you do respect our privacy and allow us to process what has happened.”

“To the incredible ambulance crew, and everyone at Manchester Royal Infirmary A&E and ICU, thank you so much for giving my sister the absolute best chance.

“Because of you all we have had the opportunity to hold her hand, stroke her hair and feel her heart beating for the last time,” she continued.

“We will forever be grateful for the way you have looked after her and us throughout this unimaginable process.

“Right now my job is to support my family in any way that I can to ensure they don’t have to worry about work/finances.”

“Any posts you see this month are pre-recorded and scheduled ahead of time. I will be continuing to work, so they do not have to.”

Holly continued: “Darci is so beautiful and she genuinely didn’t even realise it. I always told her she’d look better without the huge spider lashes but we all know what a hypocrite I was being since I wore nine pairs at her age!

“She lived in Darci world, forgetting to turn lights off, didn’t know how to lock doors after coming in from a night out, leaving the freezer open so my mam came down to a puddle of defrosted food.

“She was the best aunty, Alpha-Jax adored her. She spent his whole birthday on the bouncy castle with AJ and Alba, and that’s a memory I’ll cherish forever.

“She wanted to go into social work, after finding a passion for helping children. And I just know she’s looking after all the babies up there.

“I don’t know if I’m behaving in a way I assumed I would when grieving but I genuinely feel she has given me so much strength and is watching over us all as our guardian angel.

“We love you so much baby girl. Forever 19,” Holly concluded her post.

The 33-year-old was inundated with messages of support from her famous friends.

Holly’s former co-star Charlotte Crosby praised Darci for being so good with her own daughter Alba.

She said: “I’m blessed to have known such a beautiful girl! Alpha Jax’s birthday will be how I will remember your beautiful sister Darci, Alba spent all day playing with her!

“She naturally gravitated to her because Darci radiated warmth and sunshine! So kind and caring. Reading this post has broke my heart. I love you so much Holly sending so much love to you your mam and John.”

Sophie Kasaei also wrote: “A family should never have to go through this ever. I wish I could take this pain away my amazing holly.”

“Darci was and is an angel and will always be guiding you and your family. You have strength I admire and I’m so proud of you for having to keep the family together.

“I love you endlessly and we will be there for you through this journey of grief. Our angel beautiful Darci.”

Nathan Henry added: “Holly, im so so sorry for you and your families loss. I’m sending you all love and hugs xxxxxx.”