New details about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s split have been revealed.

The reality star, 41, and the comedian, 28, called it quits earlier this week after nine months together.

According to Page Six, it was the couple’s age difference that caused them to breakup.

A source told the publication: “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment.”

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

The insider added that Kim was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

The SKIMS founder has recently had a tumultuous relationship with ex-husband Kanye West, who she filed for divorce from last February.

The source explained: “When Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can’t help it.

“Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life.”

Kim and Pete struck up a romance after Kim made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last October, but they have since decided to just be friends.

A source told E! News that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” they found that the long distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Just weeks before their split, Pete revealed his hopes to get married and “have a kid” amid his romance with Kim.