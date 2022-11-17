New details about Gemma Owen and Luca Bish’s split have been revealed.

The couple met on the 2022 series of Love Island, finishing in second place behind winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Gemma confirmed her split from Luca via Instagram on Wednesday and now, a source close to the pair has shared more details about their breakup.

The insider told MailOnline: “Their relationship hasn’t worked for the last few weeks, and they have come to the conclusion that it’s better for them both to end things now.”

“They hope to remain friends and will continue to support each other in everything they do going forward.”

“Love Island was a special time in their lives but sadly their romance hasn’t felt the same outside of the villa,” the source added.

Gemma, 19, announced her split from Luca, 23, on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening.

She wrote: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.””

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters,” she added, before signing off: “Love always, Gem x.”

Just over one hour after her post, Luca broke his silence on Instagram.

Clearly annoyed by Gemma’s announcement, the fishmonger wrote: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.”

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.”

“We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island,” he added.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.”

Gemma and Luca’s split comes just two weeks after the pair jetted off on a lavish holiday to Dubai.