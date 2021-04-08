New data reveals how many times the police have been called to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

The couple moved into a new house in Santa Barbara last summer

New data reveals how many times the police have been called to...

The police have been called to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home multiple times since they moved in last summer.

The couple moved into their $14 million mansion in Montecito, California last July with their son Archie, after living at Tyler Perry’s home in Beverly Hills for a few months.

According to the Press Association, police officials have responded to nine calls from the property since their arrival.

The figure was obtained by the PA news agency under Freedom of Information laws.

According to their data, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to four calls last July.

One call was listed as a phone request, and the others were labelled as “alarm activations”.

Another call from August was listed as “Misc Priority Incdnt”, and its understood the police were called again in November.

As previously reported in the media, officers were called to Meghan and Harry’s home twice in December, over a man who allegedly trespassed on their property.

The figures also reveal the most recent call was on February 16, 2021 at 2.21am, which is listed as an alarm activation.

The news comes after the couple expressed concerns over their security during an interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

Prince Harry had his security detail removed after he stepped down as a senior working member of the Royal family last March.

The 36-year-old was shocked over the decision, and also claimed his family cut him off financially.

Harry and Meghan were still living in Canada when they found out about their security being removed.

Recalling that time, Harry told Oprah: “It dawned on me: borders are closing, the world knows where we are, it’s not safe or secure. We probably need to get out.”

The couple then jetted to California with their son Archie before the state went into lockdown, and temporarily moved into Tyler Perry’s home in Beverly Hills.

The actor also provided security for the family-of-three, as they figured out their next move.

Harry and Meghan have since signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, which has helped pay for their own personal security.