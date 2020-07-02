New court documents reveal Meghan Markle felt ‘unprotected’ by Royal family amid media attacks

The Duchess is taking legal action against a newspaper who published a "private" letter she sent her father

New court documents from Meghan Markle’s ongoing lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday have revealed she felt “unprotected” by the Royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the UK Mail on Sunday, for printing a “private and confidential” letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle.

According to the latest court documents, Meghan felt “prohibited from defending herself” after “false and damaging” articles were published about her while she was pregnant.

The documents read: “[Meghan Markle] had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the U.K. tabloid media, specifically by the [Mail on Sunday], which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health.”

“As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution and prohibited from defending herself.”

Meghan is suing the publishers of the UK Mail on Sunday for printing a “private and confidential” letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle.

Meghan’s father received the letter in August 2018, months before sections of it were published in the UK Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline in February, 2019.

The mother-of-one is seeking damages from Associated Newspapers Ltd for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act.

Associated Newspapers have defended the document’s publication by suggesting Meghan put the letter in the public domain by allegedly telling friends about it – who later spoke to People magazine.

However, the Duchess has insisted she was unaware that five close friends were planning to speak to People magazine about her strained relationship with Thomas, for an article published in February 2019.

The People magazine article, which was published on February 18, 2019, referred to letters exchanged between Meghan and her father Thomas.

In the latest court documents, the 38-year-old once again maintains that she was “unaware” of her friends’ actions.

Meghan’s legal representatives state: “Had the Claimant been asked or been given the opportunity to participate, she would have asked the KP Communications Team to say on the record that she had not been involved with the People magazine article, as she had not been.”

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.