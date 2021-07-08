Another bombshell is reportedly joining the show

New boy ‘set to enter the Love Island villa tonight’

A new boy will reportedly enter the Love Island villa tonight.

Earlier this week, Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford joined the show as bombshells, threatening some of the other girls relationships’ as the boys’ heads were turned.

An insider has since claimed that another boy will arrive to the villa tonight, promising to “shake things up”.

A source told The Sun: “The boys have had two stunning new arrivals to choose from but now it’s the girls’ turn.”

“Everyone is going to fancy tonight’s new arrival and he is sure to shake up the couples.”

In tonight’s episode, Jake admits new girl Millie is his “type”, and Chloe makes her move on Toby.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.