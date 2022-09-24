New book makes bombshell claims about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A new book has made bombshell claims about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Times reported Valentine Low wrote the book titled Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which details some astonishing allegations about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their time as working members of the Royal Family.

The couple stepped down as senior working members back in January 2020, and have since moved to Montecito, Los Angeles, where they now reside with their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

The publication of the book comes just days after Meghan and Harry returned to the UK to reunite with their children, following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The couple had travelled to the UK for a string of charity events, when their stay was prolonged by the passing of the British monarch on September 8.

Valentine alleges that Meghan complained about not getting paid for carrying out royal engagements.

The claim focuses on the couple’s Royal tour to Australia back in October 2018, which was their first such engagement.

Valentine claimed: “Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers.”

“According to several members of staff, she was heard to say on at least one occasion, ‘I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this.'”

The author also claimed that Meghan delivered an ultimatum to Harry about their relationship.

He alleged that Meghan said: “‘If you don’t put out a statement confirming I’m your girlfriend, I’m going to break up with you.'”

A source then claimed: “[Harry] was freaking out, saying ‘She’s going to dump me.'”

Valentine alleged that Meghan wanted public validation that their relationship was serious, because she was “convinced” the palace was unwilling to protect her from the media.

The author also claimed that Harry refused to meet his brother Prince William over “concerns” that he would leak their conversations to the media.

He alleged that William became concerned about the couple’s unhappiness during a bombshell interview with ITV while they were in South Africa. Valentine claimed William organised a meeting with Harry after recognising the family “were in crisis”, to which Harry initially agreed, but then backed out of after being informed that his brother’s private secretary would be made aware of their meeting. The author also made a bombshell allegation that Meghan had spoken harshly to a young, female royal aide in front of her colleagues. He detailed the alleged exchange to have occurred in the weeks before her wedding to Harry in May 2018. Valentine claimed that Meghan criticised the member of staff over wedding plans, allegedly telling her: “Don’t worry. If there was literally anyone else I could ask to do this, I would be asking them instead of you.”

He alleged that the aide was left devastated until William swooped in to tell her: I hope you’re OK. You’re doing a really good job,” which left her in tears at his kindness.

Valentine also claimed that shortly before their wedding, Meghan was denied her request to wear Queen Mary’s bandeau tiara, and Harry allegedly became enraged.

The author alleged he used “fairly fruity language” to call out the Queen’s dresser Andrea Kelly.

He claimed that the dresser reported the alleged incident to the Queen who “firmly” put Harry “in his place,” with an aide telling Valentine “[Harry] had been downright rude.”

Another bombshell claim that Valentine made was that Harry allegedly had a “long-held fear” of “becoming irrelevant” when his nephew Prince George, William’s heir, was born.

The author wrote: “[Harry] had this thing that he had a shelf life. He was fixated [on] this.”

Finally, Valentine claimed that gifts sent to the Palace which were addressed to Meghan were sent back by her personal assistant Melissa Touabti.

A source told the journalist: “Clothes, jewellery, candles… It was absolutely nonstop.”

Valentine claimed that Melissa was meticulous in following the protocol that Royals can’t accept gifts from commercial organisations, and this allegedly “did not go down well with Meghan”.