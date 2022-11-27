New book claims Queen Elizabeth II was ‘secretly battling cancer’ before her death

A new book has claimed Queen Elizabeth II was ‘secretly battling cancer’ before her death.

The British monarch passed away on September 8 aged of 96, at her Scottish estate of Balmoral Castle.

According to her official death certificate, the Queen passed away from old age with no other contributing factors.

But according to a new book, Her Majesty also had a rare form of bone marrow cancer called myeloma.

In an excerpt published by Daily Mail from Gyles Brandreth’s upcoming book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, the royal writer writes that this would explain “her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about during the last year or so of her life.”

He also explains that it’s not surprising her cause of death was ruled “old age,” as that’s the commonly listed cause “when a patient is over 80 and their doctor has cared for them over time and seen their gradual decline.”

Brandrath writes: “The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the grace you’d expect.” The Queen’s son Charles ascended to the throne following her death. Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait is set for release on December 8.