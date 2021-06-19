New book claims Prince William and Prince Harry had ‘bitter’ row over bullying allegations against Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex was accused of bullying staff at Kensington Palace back in 2018

New book claims Prince William and Prince Harry had ‘bitter’ row over...

A new book has claimed Prince William and Prince Harry had a “fierce and bitter” argument over the bullying allegations made against Meghan Markle.

Back in 2018, a senior palace aide accused the Duchess of Sussex of mistreating members of staff at Kensington Palace.

The claims appeared in an article published by The Times earlier this year, and Buckingham Palace have since launched an investigation into the allegations.

Meghan has vehemently denied the claims against her.

On Saturday, The Times published extracts of a new book by historian Robert Lacey, called Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult.

In the book, Lacey claims William confronted Harry over the allegations against Meghan back in 2018, which led to them having a huge row.

He wrote: “When Harry flared up in furious defense of his wife, the elder brother persisted. Harry shut off his phone angrily, so William went to speak to him personally.”

“The prince was horrified by what he had just been told about Meghan’s alleged behavior, and he wanted to hear what Harry had to say. The showdown between the brothers was fierce and bitter.”

The news comes just two weeks before the brothers are set to reunite for the unveiling of a statue dedicated to their late mother, Princess Diana, on July 1.

