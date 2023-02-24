New bombshells Rosie and Keanan choose two Islanders to date in Love Island teaser

New bombshells Rosie and Keanan choose two Islanders to date during tonight’s episode of Love Island.

In a teaser, the Islanders are enjoying their evening in the villa as they are interrupted by a surprise text announcing the two new contestants.

Rosie chooses to date Kai and Casey.

Meanwhile, Keanan chooses to date Samie and Jessie.

Back in the villa, Claudia tells her fellow Islanders: “I think Casey could possibly have his head turned.”

Will any of the contestants decide to recouple with the new Islanders?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.