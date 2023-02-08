New bombshell Claudia takes two boys on dates in Love Island teaser

Newest bombshell Claudia takes two boys on dates in tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The blonde beauty, who is the daughter of I’m A Celeb 2014 winner Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty entered the villa on Tuesday night.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, the 28-year-old receives a text inviting her to choose two boys on a date under a pergola set alongside a stunning sea view.

Claudia chooses to bring Tom and Casey to bring on dates.

First up is Tom, who says: “I think I got the best of both worlds, two very nice views, I can’t complain.”

When asked why she chose him, Claudia says: “The northern charm, you’re very similar to me and you’ve got very good eye contact, I love that.”

Back at the villa, Samie notices Tom’s absence, and says: “I knew I liked him, but I think I like him a little bit more now.”

Next up is Casey, and Claudia tells him: “I need to get to know everyone, but coming in last night I feel like I was so drawn to you.”

She then says: “What would your ideal date be?”

Casey replies: “If I could picture a perfect date and a perfect girl it would be this.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

