New biography sheds light on the Queen’s ‘true feelings’ about Meghan Markle

A new biography about Queen Elizabeth II has shed light on her true feelings about Meghan Markle.

According to Gyles Brandreth’s upcoming book ‘Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait’, the British monarch feared her grandson Prince Harry was “perhaps a little over-in-love” with the former actress.

However, the author noted: “This was as far as she came – to my knowledge at least – to ever uttering a word against the new Duchess of Sussex.”

The book, which will be released in December, also claims the Queen was “truly delighted” when Harry told her he wanted to marry Meghan.

“She liked Meghan and told lots of people so. And she did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome,” Brandreth continued, according to an excerpt published by the UK Mail on Sunday.

The new biography will be released following the Queen’s death in September, at the age of 96.

Meghan and Harry were in the UK for a string of charity events when the Queen suddenly died on September 8.

The British monarch passed away at her home in Balmoral, Scotland; and her eldest son Charles has since ascended to the throne.

The couple ended up staying in Harry’s homeland for over two weeks to attend events honouring his late grandmother, including her state funeral and committal service on September 19.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family in March 2020, and subsequently moved to Montecito, California with their children.

Since then, there has been an evident rift between them and Harry’s family, especially with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Despite this, the couples stepped out in public together for the first time in over two years when they visited Windsor on Saturday, September 10.

It was later reported that William, the new Prince of Wales, “invited” the couple to join him and his wife Kate Middleton to put on a “united front” in wake of the Queen’s death.

But days later, Harry and Meghan were reportedly uninvited from the Queen’s pre-funeral reception at Buckingham Palace.

According to The Telegraph, the couple had received an invite to the pre-funeral reception, which was hosted by King Charles III and his Queen Consort Camilla.

However, the pair were later informed that only working members of the Royal Family were welcome to attend the event.

After attending the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, the couple jetted back to the US the following day.

It’s understood the pair were eager to reunite with their two children – Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 – after spending 17 days away from them.

Meghan and Harry tied-the-knot in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018, and welcomed their first child Archie the following year.

The couple then welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana after Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his late mother Diana, last June.