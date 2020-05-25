New biography claims Prince Harry decided to leave the royal family – not Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated biography is said to dispel rumours that Meghan was behind their move away from the royal family.

The book, which is set for release in August, is said to finally share the couple’s “true story”, and is written by two journalists both Harry and Meghan are fond of.

The couple reportedly helped with the book and “gave interviews” to the authors before officially leaving the royal family back in March.

Now insiders have revealed that the book will claim Prince Harry was actually the one who decided to step down as a senior royal, and he wants to make sure the world knows it.

“The reality is Harry drove [the decision to leave]. The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen,” a source told the Sun.

“In fact, he had been considering the move for a year and while Meghan was supportive of his choice, she asked him several times if he was certain with this decision,” the insider added.

The book’s publisher has already boasted that the biography has been written with “unique access” and “with the participation of those closest to the couple”.

“Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world,” the promo adds.

