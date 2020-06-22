The UK star is raking it in

New accounts show Jack Whitehall is one of the richest comedians

Jack Whitehall has a fortune of £7.5million (€8.3 million) according to new accounts filed.

The comedian, 31, is now officially one of the richest comedians in the UK, thanks to TV shows Fresh Meat and Bad Education.

His company, Jackpot Productions, has assets of £7,416,109, according to new accounts.

The League of Their Own star also has his father Michael, 80, and his mum Hilary, 59, as directors of his company.

Meanwhile the Brits host has been spending lockdown with girlfriend Roxy Horner.

The pair made their romance official, just weeks before their quarantine began.

The comedian even shared his first Instagram post with the model, showing her giving him a haircut at home.

