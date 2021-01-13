New accounts reveal Laura Whitmore is officially a millionaire

The TV presenter is raking in the cash

Laura Whitmore is officially a millionaire, according to new accounts filed by her media company.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, Yer Wan Limited has £1,383,135 (€1.55million) in current assets, including £983,764 (€1.1million) in cash.

The new accounts also show that the firm accumulated profits of £1,191,318 (€1.335million) last year.

2020 was a big year for the Irish TV presenter.

Before the pandemic hit, the Bray native took over as host of Love Island, after Caroline Flack stepped down from the role in December 2019.

Since then, Laura has married her longterm boyfriend Iain Stirling, after they secretly got engaged in February 2020.

The couple tied the knot at Dublin City Hall in November, with only 25 people in attendance.

Weeks after their wedding, Laura and Iain announced that they were expecting a baby in 2021.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the Irish presenter posted a photo of a ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ baby grow.

She captioned the post: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.”

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021.”

“It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.”

“I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought,” she joked, “In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!”

“We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life ❤️,” the 35-year-old added.

The couple started dating back in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until the following year.

Laura and Iain are now living in London together, with her beloved pooch Mick.