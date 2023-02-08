It’s official: Netflix’s hit dating show Love Is Blind is coming to the UK.

The show follows a group of singletons who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like.

The contestants talk to a host of potential love interests in pods, with the hope of building a meaningful connection based solely on the person they are on the inside.

Once cupid’s work is done, they will propose to their chosen partner and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. E

ngaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond.

When their much-awaited wedding day arrives, will they discover that love is indeed blind? Or will the realities of everyday life and external factors have sabotaged them?

In the show’s upcoming UK series, new British hosts will guide the hopeful singles on their path to finding true love.

Casting for the new series filming later this year, is now open for UK residents who are over 18.

To apply for this series of Love is Blind, click here.