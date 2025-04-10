Netflix’s Adolescence ‘in early talks’ for second season

Netflix’s Adolescence is reportedly “in early talks” for a second season.

Adolescence follows a family after their 13-year-old son Jamie Miller, played by newcomer Owen Cooper, is accused of killing his female classmate.

Starring Stephen Graham, who co-created the series, it has won praise for highlighting the very real and harmful online propaganda affecting young boys in this day and age.

The gripping drama landed on the streaming service on March 13th, and has captivated audiences all over the world, with fans calling for a second season.

And there might be some good news for fans, as it has been reported, the production company Plan B is in early talks with the director of the series Philip Barantini.

In an interview with Deadline, co-presidents of Plan B, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner have said they have discussed the “next iteration” of the show.

The pair have expressed hope that Adolescence writers Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne will be a part of future projects.

The news comes as a surprise, after Stephen Graham, spoke to Tadum about the possibility of a second season.

“We knew that we wanted to end it in that room. We wanted the journey to finish where it began,” Stephen said. “This is where the person who Jamie became was created.”

In the final scene, Jamie’s dad Eddie (played by Stephen) is seen breaking down in tears in his son’s bedroom, completely devastated over his son’s actions, and racked with guilt.

While viewers have questioned why the series didn’t delve into Jamie’s court case and subsequent sentencing, the creators have insisted that’s not the point of the show.

Stephen explained that the series was always meant to explore the “ripple effect of this heinous act”, and to highlight how it could happen to any family – including a typical working class family like Jamie’s.

Stephen continued: “I wanted to eliminate the possibility of thinking Eddie is a violent man.”

While he might not be “overly tender and doesn’t tell his boy he loves him constantly,” Eddie is “a hardworking father who goes to work early in the morning, comes back late at night, and puts food on the table.”

“Eddie brings in as much love as he can. He does to the best of his ability. I wanted Jamie’s mum not to be an alcoholic in any way, shape, or form. She’s just a hardworking woman. His sister is most likely to succeed within her class.”

While none of Jamie’s family members are to blame for his violent act, co-creator Jack Thorne highlighted how his parents still took accountability for their parenting choices.

“You’re understanding the final part of Jamie,” he said. “You’re getting a new perspective on Eddie — the complicated vision of Eddie.

“You need to understand how he allowed his son to become absent, what Eddie taught his son, and what he didn’t teach his son. You need to understand that for the whole family.”