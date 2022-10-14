Netflix shares first look at season five of The Crown

Netflix has shared a first look at season five of The Crown.

Based on historical events, the show dramatises the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that have shaped her reign.

With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly question their role in ‘90s Britain.

This turbulent decade for the Royal Family has been well documented and interpreted by journalists, biographers and historians.

As Elizabeth Debicki, who takes on the role of Princess Diana, explains: “That’s the amazing thing about playing these people at this time, because in the journey of The Crown so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the Royal Family.”

“In the ‘90s everything had started to be filmed and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle so there’s just this incredible amount of content that we have access to.”

Dominic West, who plays Prince Charles in season five, adds: “I think people understand, because the cast has changed every two seasons, that this is not an imitation. This is an evoking of a character.”

Imelda Staunton, who plays Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming season, hopes that, like her character, she has done her duty to the audience.

She says: “What has been nice, and I hope I don’t prove them wrong, is people saying, ‘I’m really looking forward to seeing her as the queen. So, let’s just hope that works out for them because I’ve done it. Nothing I can do about it now!”

The new cast also includes Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

Jonny Lee Miller takes on the role of John Major in season five, Salim Daw is Mohamed Al Fayed and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed.

Teddy Hawley will star as young Prince Harry and Timothee Sambor will play young Prince William.

Will Powell will play Harry in his teen years, while Dominic West’s son Senan will take over as William as a teenager.

Season five of The Crown joins Netflix on November 9.