We can't wait for this!

Netflix share teaser trailer and release date for season 3 of You

Netflix have shared a teaser trailer for season 3 of You.

The popular show follows a stalker named Joe, played by Penn Badgley.

In season one, Joe kills his girlfriend Guinevere Beck’s best friend Peaches Salinger, after she threatened his relationship with her.

In the show’s second season, Joe moved from New York City to Los Angeles, where he met his new obsession – aspiring chef Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

In a shocking twist, Love turned out to be just as crazy as Joe, and in the upcoming third season, the pair are married and have just had their first child together.

In the teaser trailer, Joe addresses his newborn baby, saying: “People these days will name their kids anything to get attention. And despite your mother’s background and your grandma’s determination to refer to you as Forty reincarnated, I know better.”

“A boy is not what we expected and I would be lying if I said the thought of ‘mini me’ was surely exciting and not without, uh, challenges.”

“Let’s just say, I’m hoping you’ll do as I say and not as I do. But for you I can change. I’ll be a man you look up to, a man you will be proud to call Dad.”

“So what to call you?” he asks. “A name that’s strong but not intimidating, classic but not basic Literary, of course, because you will grow up in a house full of books.”

“Henry. Choosing your name is the first of a lifetime of decisions I’ll make to give you the best life possible to protect you, to shape who you will become. Who are you going to be?”

Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Michaela McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O’Shea and Christopher Sean have joined the cast of the show.

Season three of You comes to Netflix on Friday, October 15. Check out the trailer below: