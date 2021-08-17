Home Top Story Netflix share first photos of Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West in season...

Netflix share first photos of Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West in season five of The Crown

The actors will play Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the new season

Sophie Clarke
The Crown | Netflix

Netflix have shared the first photos of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles in season five of The Crown.

The new season of the popular show began filming in the UK last month, and will follow the princess through the early 1990s.

In season four, Charles was played by Josh O’Connor, while Emma Corrin portrayed Diana.

Showrunner Peter Morgan makes sure to change the show’s cast every two years to ensure their ageing is portrayed authentically.

During a previous interview with Variety, he said: “You can’t ask someone to act middle aged. Someone has to bring their own fatigue to it.”

“The feelings we all have as 50-year-olds are different than the feelings we all have as 30-year-olds. That informs everything we do.”

Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor in The Crown | Netflix

Lesley Manville is set to take over as Princess Margaret, who was played by Helena Bonham Carter previously.

Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip in the upcoming season, while Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II.

