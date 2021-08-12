Netflix share first look of Florence Pugh in upcoming movie filmed in Ireland

The actress will star alongside a host of well-known Irish stars in the film

Netflix share first look of Florence Pugh in upcoming movie filmed in...

Netflix have shared the first look of Florence Pugh on the set of the film ‘The Wonder’.

The actress landed in Ireland earlier this week to begin shooting the movie adaptation of the psychological thriller by Irish writer Emma Donoghue.

The film is set in the Irish midlands in 1862, and follows the national sensation of a “fasting girl” – a young girl who stops eating but remains alive and healthy.

Florence will star as a British nurse named Lib, who travels to an isolated village to observe a young girl who has survived months without food.

Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O’Byrne and David Wilmot will also star in the film – which is being directed by Oscar winner Sebastián Lelio.

The official synopsis reads: “The Irish Midlands, 1862 – a young girl stops eating but remains miraculously alive and well. English nurse Lib Wright is brought to a tiny village to observe eleven-year old Anna O’Donnell.”

“Tourists and pilgrims mass to witness the girl who is said to have survived without food for months. Is the village harbouring a saint ‘surviving on manna from heaven’ or are there more ominous motives at work?”

The film has been adapted by Alice Birch, who worked on ‘Normal People’, and is set for release next year.

Sebastian Lelio said: “Bringing the powerful novel The Wonder by Emma Donoghue to the screen not only offers me the chance to portray the collision between reason and faith, individual and community, obedience and rebellion, but also to explore my own interpretation of what a ‘period’ film can be.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled that the magnetic and courageous Florence Pugh will play our fierce female lead.”

‘The Wonder’ will be the first film from Netflix’s new UK & Ireland Features Slate, which will create ambitious, distinctive event films to give a global platform to both established and emerging talent.