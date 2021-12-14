Netflix share first look and confirm release date for season three of After Life

Netflix have shared the first look images for season three of After Life.

Ricky Gervais stars as a local journalist named Tony in the hit series, who is struggling to cope with the death of his wife Lisa.

The third and final season of the show will join Netflix on January 14, 2022.

The cast includes Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who), Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (Plebs, David Brent: Life On The Road), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her) and Kerry Godliman (Derek).

Jo Hartley (In My Skin), and Diane Morgan (David Brent: Life On The Road), David Bradley (The Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones), Peter Egan (Downton Abbey), Ethan Lawrence (Bad Education), Colin Hoult (Almost Never) and Michelle Greenidge (It’s A Sin) also star in the series.

Kath Hughes (The Join of Missing Out), joins as new intern Coleen, and guest stars include Tim Key, Dave Hill, Wendy Albiston, Ricky Grover, Ben Hull, Cole Anderson-James and Kate Robbins.