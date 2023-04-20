Netflix reveals the cast of Selling Sunset season six – after THREE stars leave the show

Netflix has revealed the cast of Selling Sunset season six.

The streaming platform released the trailer for the upcoming series on Thursday.

Christine Quinn, Vanessa Villela and Maya Vander will not be returning to the show.

However, there are two new cast members – Nicole Young, and Bre Tiesi – who is the mother of one of Nick Cannon’s children.

In the season six trailer, Chrishell Stause says: “I know people think I’m having a midlife crisis, but I’m having an awakening.”

Chelsea Lazkani says: “I’ve been killing it in this market. I feel like a new bitch.”

Elsewhere Emma Hernan boasts: “I’m building an empire right now, and I am not in competition with anybody besides myself.”

Amanza Smith admits: “I’m kind of an in ‘I don’t give a f**k’ spot about a lot of things that I used to give a f**k about.”

“I have $100 million in sales and counting,” boasts new cast member Nicole. “If someone were to get in the way of that, there’s gonna be an issue.”

Heather Rae Young, who recently welcomed her first child says: “I’m going to be a rock star mommy and also a rockstar businesswoman,” and Mary Fitzgerald admits: “I don’t think I’ll really miss Christine, so it’s probably for the best that she’s gone, but I am nervous about the new dynamic.”

Finally, Bre Tiesi says: “I’m kind of a mirror – whatever you give me is what you’re gonna get. I mean business, I’m about my business, and I am here to f**k this s**t up.”

Season six of Selling Sunset will join Netflix on May 19.

You can watch the full trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)