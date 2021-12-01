Netflix release the trailer for Selling Sunset spin-off series ‘Selling Tampa’

Netflix have released the trailer for the Selling Sunset spin-off series ‘Selling Tampa’.

The streaming giant teased: “Set in Florida’s Suncoast, Selling Tampa follows Allure Realty, an all Black, all female real estate firm owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado that has its eyes set on dominating the Tampa market.”

“These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

Fresh market, fresh attitude. Selling Tampa premieres December 15th only on Netflix. 💁🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uNcUFnYdi9 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) November 22, 2021

The cast includes Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore.

The eight-episode first season premieres on Netflix on December 15th.

Check out the trailer below: