Netflix release first official teaser for season 4 of Stranger Things

Netflix has released the first official teaser for season 4 of Stranger Things.

The teaser trailer opens with a group of children playing together in a room, before Dr. Martin Brenner, also known as Papa, walks into the room.

He tells the group, “Today, I have something very special planned for you,” as the camera pans down a hallway to a room with the number 11 on it.

A voiceover of someone taking deep breaths plays, before Dr. Brenner says: “Eleven, are you listening?”

The teaser then ends with Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, opening her eyes.

Alongside Millie, the season 4 cast includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) and Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler).

As we previously reported, David Harbour will return as Jim Hopper in season 4, after his fate was left unknown at the end of season 3.