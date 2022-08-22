Netflix release dramatic trailer for season two of Love Is Blind: After the Altar

The stars of Love Is Blind season two are set to reunite for a dramatic spin-off series.

The Netflix dating show follows a group of men and women hoping to find love in a matter of days, without ever seeing their partner.

The series ended with some couples walking down the aisle and saying ‘I do’, while others were unable to make their relationships work outside of their “pods”.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar will see the stars of season two reunite one year on, and will reveal which couples are still going strong and which wounds have yet to heal.

It is set to be filled with drama as in the last week, TWO of the couples who got married on the show split – Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson.

The trailer also teased the start of Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams’ romance.

Amid drama with her ex Shayne Jansen and Shaina Hurley, Natalie Lee says: “I need to tell my truth.”

Season two of Love Is Blind: After The Altar premieres on Netflix on September 16.

Check out the trailer below: