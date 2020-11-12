Netflix release behind-the-scenes look at season four of The Crown

Netflix have released a behind-the-scenes look at season four of The Crown.
The upcoming season will follow the British royal family as they enter a new era of political change in the 1980s.
With the introduction of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, the cast and crew have given a glimpse of the rivalries and relationships that lie ahead.
In the clip obtained by E! News, Emma explained: “Diana, we meet her when she’s 16 and we follow her through to when she’s about 28.
“It explores everything from marriage, to her discovering her voice and who she is.”
Olivia Coleman, who plays Queen Elizabeth, opens up about her character’s relationship with Margaret Thatcher, saying: “Surely this is going to go really well… and it doesn’t.
“They don’t get on, and it’s not the beautiful friendship that the Queen hopes it’s going to be in the beginning.”
Early reviews have also dubbed the upcoming season as The Crown’s greatest instalment, as it’s been described as “a triumphant portrait of the 1980s”.
Season 4 of The Crown will premiere on Netflix this Sunday, November 15th.
Take a look at the behind-the-scenes clip here: