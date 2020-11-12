The highly anticipated season premieres on Netflix this Sunday

Netflix release behind-the-scenes look at season four of The Crown

Netflix have released a behind-the-scenes look at season four of The Crown.

The upcoming season will follow the British royal family as they enter a new era of political change in the 1980s.

With the introduction of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, the cast and crew have given a glimpse of the rivalries and relationships that lie ahead.